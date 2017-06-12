Family of Riverside County Liquor Store That Sold $447.8 Million Winning Powerball Ticket Says Prize is a ‘Game Changer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The owners of a liquor store in Riverside County who sold the winning Powerball ticket worth $447.8 million are getting a prize of their own Monday.

The ticket that had all the winning numbers drawn on Saturday's Powerball was sold to at least one customer at Marietta Liquor & Deli, located at 27985 Bradley Road in Sun City, lottery officials said in a news release. For selling the winning ticket, the liquor store will be receiving a $1 million retailer bonus check Monday morning.

Family members of the liquor store's owner says the surprise win has them at a "loss for words" as they've been in the midst of a difficult year.

"The money of course is nice, anybody would want a million dollars," Matthew Alberre, the son of the store's owner, told KTLA. "My dad earlier this year, he was very ill in the hospital in the first week of January and it was the start of probably the worst year of my life, and six months it's the best year of my life. It's just a game changer."

The liquor store, which is located in a close-knit community, has had long-time customers and visitors stopping by the store to share in the excitement and offer their well wishes since the winning ticket was announced.

"I hope and wish the best for the winner," Sun City resident Tommy Hannah Jr., who usually plays Powerball but did not buy a ticket this time around, told KTLA. "I hope he does the right thing and make the right decisions for the rest of his life because he is set, so to whoever won, congratulations!"

The customer who bought the winning ticket has yet to come forward.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of their ticket in ink, keep it in safe place and visit any of the Lottery's district office locations.

Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The $447.8 million jackpot is ranked tenth in the list of the largest awarded U.S. lottery prizes of all time, officials said.

