Police Fatally Shoot Dog That Was Apparently Attacking Woman in Long Beach

Long Beach Police officers fatally shot a dog that was apparently attacking a woman, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Sunday when police got a call about a woman screaming in the 4100 block of Norse Way.

Responding officers found a woman being attacked by a dog in a residential and business neighborhood.

Officers tried to get the dog off the woman, but were unable to and eventually shot the dog at least two times, police said.

The dog, believed to be a pit bull, died. It is unclear if the dog was a stray or if it belonged to someone.

It was taken to to Long Beach animal Care Services, where officials will try to determine if the it had a chip.

The woman was hospitalized with extensive, but not life threatening injuries to her lower body, police said.