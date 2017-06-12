× Police Seek 2 in Hollywood Fatal Stabbing

Los Angeles Police officials are looking a male and a female in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Hollywood Monday morning.

The incident occurred about 7:50 a.m. near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Bronson Avenue, a detective on scene told told KTLA.

The victim who was stabbed was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police believe the male stabbed the victim, but authorities are also searching for the female that was with him. Both left the area.

It is unknown what led up to the stabbing or if it was gang-related.

No suspect or victim description has been released.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.