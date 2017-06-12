San Fernando Valley Congressman Proposes Impeachment of Trump, Alleging Obstruction of Justice

Rep. Brad Sherman, an L.A.-area congressman who joined the effort to impeach President Trump last week, is now circulating his formal proposal to colleagues and asking them for support.

In a letter to other members of Congress, Sherman (D-Porter Ranch) says there’s enough evidence to move forward with his resolution to impeach Trump and “the national interest requires that we do so.” Sherman also asked his colleagues for their “counsel, input and support.”

That doesn’t mean Sherman thinks it will happen any time soon.

“I have no illusions,” he said in a statement Monday. “Articles of Impeachment will not pass the House in the near future. But given the risk posed to the Republic, we should move things forward as quickly as possible.”

Today I circulated my proposed Article of #Impeachment for obstruction of justice. My statement here (Updated link): https://t.co/2X9ZNNzMM4 — Rep. Brad Sherman (@BradSherman) June 12, 2017