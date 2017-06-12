× South L.A. Gang Leader Sentenced to Nearly 22 Years in Prison

A leader of a South Los Angeles gang that has terrorized the community with murders, robberies, extortion and drug trafficking was sentenced Monday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison, officials said.

Tyrine “Lil’ C-Bone” Martinez, 36, pleaded guilty last year to several felony charges, including racketeering conspiracy, conspiracy to commit murder, illegally possessing a firearm and selling crack cocaine, according the U.S. attorney’s office.

He was among 72 defendants charged in an indictment targeting the Broadway Gangster Crips.

In his plea agreement, Martinez admitted to being a leader of the violent hit squad known as the Gremlin Riderz, a clique of the Broadway gang, pushing subordinates to engage in violence and disciplining those who did not follow gang rules.

