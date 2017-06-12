× Southern California Teens Picked Nos. 1, 2 in MLB Draft

For weeks, pundits had debated. Would the Minnesota Twins select Sherman Oaks Notre Dame High pitcher and shortstop Hunter Greene with the first overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft on Monday afternoon? Or maybe Brendan McKay, Louisville’s two-way player? That was the debate as MLB Network began its draft broadcast.

The answer? None of the above. In a surprise selection, Royce Lewis, from San Juan Capistrano JSerra, went No. 1 overall to the Twins.

Lewis played shortstop at JSerra and could also project as an outfielder. He was considered a top prospect, but he was mentioned only as a dark-horse candidate for the top pick.

Last season at JSerra, he hit .388 with 12 home runs and 25 stolen bases in 80 at-bats.