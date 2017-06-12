× Tens of Thousands Participate in West Hollywood Resist March During L.A. Pride

Dan Ortega hadn’t been to an LA Pride parade in at least a decade.

The 54-year-old realtor from Silver Lake, who is gay, had admittedly grown complacent with the LGBTQ movement — especially after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide two years ago and it seemed as though so many hard-fought victories had already been won. But things are different now that Donald Trump is president, Ortega said.

As he did when he marched during the Reagan administration to raise awareness about AIDS, Ortega felt compelled to speak out. So, on Sunday, he dusted off the cape he wore to previous Pride events and joined tens of thousands of people in a human rights march that replaced the iconic parade.

“I can’t just let the young people do it,” Ortega said, marching with his longtime partner. “I’m here in my little pink cape, in my own way.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.