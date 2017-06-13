10-Year-Old Child Struck By Car After Man Drives Into Colton Home

A 10-year-old child was seriously injured after a car drove through a front yard and two homes in Colton, according to the Colton Police Department.

The driver left the roadway in the 1000 block of North La Cadena Drive around 6:30 p.m., drove through a yard and hit a boy while he was playing outside, Sgt. Robert Wilson said.

The 2004 Honda vehicle then hit one home before coming to rest inside a second home, Wilson added.

The child was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

Speed is believed to be factor in the crash but it is unknown if alcohol was involved, police said.

The driver is currently being evaluated by investigators.