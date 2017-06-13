× 2 Men Dead, 1 Injured in Downey Shooting: Police

Two men were killed and another was injured in a shooting in Downey Monday night, officials said.

Downey Police officers responded to reports of a shooting about 8:15 p.m. in the 8800 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

Two men were found dead of gunshot wounds inside First Class Audio.

The third victim was treated at a hospital for gunshot wounds, but his involvement is unclear, police said in a news release.

His condition is unknown.

The men who were killed have not been identified.

Police are investigating the shooting and the motive, or what led up to it is unknown.

Tuesday. Several evidence markers were placed on the ground around the business as unmarked cars descended on the scene, which was still active at 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Carlos Bejines at 562-904-2334. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.