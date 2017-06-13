× 4 Armed Men Caught on Camera Robbing Apartment in Van Nuys; Police Investigating

Los Angeles police are investigating on Tuesday after four men were caught on security footage committing a home invasion robbery at gunpoint in Van Nuys.

The men entered an apartment building in the 15100 block of Vanowen Street on June 2 around 4:18 a.m. and fired a couple of rounds in a victim’s residence, police said.

The men then stole the victims’s property and fled the scene. It is unknown if the men fled on foot or in a vehicle, police added.

One robber is described as a 5-foot, 10-inch black man with black hair, a mustache and goatee who weighs around 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, carrying a backpack and armed with a handgun.

Three of the robbers are described as 5-foot, 10-inch Hispanic men who weigh around 170 pounds. One of the robbers was wearing a dark sweatshirt with “Diamond Life” on the front, gray pants and armed with a handgun, police said.

Another robber was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, possible gray pants, a blue baseball cap with unknown insignia, glasses and he was carrying a backpack.

The last suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, possible blue jeans and carrying a backpack. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department at 818-374-0086.