8 Suspected Duarte Gang Members Arrested in Series of Pasadena Shootings That Left 3 Dead

Eight men have been arrested in connection with the killing of three people and the attempted homicide of two others – in shootings that resulted from a suspected feud between street gangs, Pasadena police announced Tuesday.

“Between December 2016 and February of 2017, Pasadena was plagued with a series of apparent gang shootings,” Pasadena Police Department Chief Phillip L. Sanchez said at a news conference.

A “violence-reduction task force” was formed by police, and investigators determined there was an ongoing feud between gangs in Pasadena and Duarte, the chief said.

Despite limited information and sometimes reluctant witnesses, police focused on the Duarte gang members. Search warrants were executed, leading to the arrests, Sanchez said.

The chief said it’s believed the suspects are among the “core leadership” of the Duarte gang; he called them “predatory gang members.”

“It’s been a while since a local law enforcement agency our size has made an arrest this significant,” the chief said.

Police seized 49 guns, including assault rifles, during the investigation, Sanchez said. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Temple Station helped with the investigation.

The following three incidents led to the arrests, the chief said:

about 9:45 p.m. Dec. 22, 2016, Brandon Douglas was fatally shot in the 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue;

about 11:50 p.m. Jan. 6, Antoine Sutphen and Ormani Duncan were shot dead in the 100 block of West Claremont Steet; another female adult was also shot and survived;

at 2:24 a.m. Jan. 16, shooters opened fire on several people gathered in 800 block of North Garfield Avenue, hitting an “innocent bystander,” an 18-year-old woman who survived.

The suspects are believed to be linked to other shootings, and police are asking for the public’s help making those connections.

Seven of those arrested were held on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder, police said. Anthony Deon Edwards, 26, and Marquise Duran Turner, 28, only face those two charges.

John Wesley Robinson, at 47 by far the oldest of the suspects, was held on suspicion of being a accessory after the fact for murder.

Those suspected in the deaths of Sutphen and Duncan include: Isaiah Jack Daniels, 24; Pernell Barnes, 20; Charod Robinson, 28; and Andrew Vasquez, 27.

Derion Davon Lee, 34, is suspected in the deaths of Sutphen and Duncan, as well as in Douglas’ death.

The five men held on suspicion of murder are being held without bail, according to a police news release. Turner and Edwards have bail amounts of more than $3 million, while Robinson’s bail is just over $1 million.

The request for charges against the suspects was presented to the prosecutors June 5, according to the police news release. It’s not clear if all the charges requested by police have been filed against the eight men.

The gangs involved were the Pasadena Denver Lanes Bloods and the Crips gang in Duarte, the Pasadena Star-News reported.