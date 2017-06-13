8-Year-Old Hurt, Babysitter Critically Injured When Woman Loses Control Backing Out of Anaheim Driveway: Police

A babysitter was critically injured, and a child was hurt, when a woman lost control of her car in Anaheim, police said.

The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Nutwood Street, the Anaheim Police Department told KTLA. A woman who was backing her car out of a driveway lost control, crashed through a gate and plowed into a woman who was with two kids and a stroller, Sgt. Daron Wyatt said.

The babysitter was said to be in extremely critical condition.

The 8-year-old child was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The second child was not injured, police said.

Police closed Nutwood, between Ball Road and Beacon Street, until further notice.

No other information was available.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Matt Phillips contributed to this story.