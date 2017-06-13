Before Demolition, 3 Homes Painted Shocking Pink in Mid-City Art Project

Three single-family homes that are set for demolition have been painted a screaming shade of hot pink in an art project installed in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The project, apparently completed in recent days, is at 1500 Hi Point St., where three homes will be torn down to make way for an apartment complex, the real estate website Curbed reported.

Local residents are not pleased, and they say the neighborhood association was not consulted, according to Curbed.

The artist behind the project – which is a collaboration with M-Rad Architecture, the firm working on the planned apartment complex – called it an “ephemeral conceptual art project as a jumping off point for a conversation about community, development, public art, and social media.”

The Most Famous Artist posted several photos of the shocking pink homes on his Instagram account. The first photo shows the paint job began June 7.

The artist said the project had “obvious references” to the work of Christo and other artists as well as the early 20th century Dada movement.

“With this project I’m encouraging the viewer to formulate their own meaning behind the work,” he wrote.

M-Rad Architecture said it was calling the project “iMpermanence” and advised people to come view the homes to “experience iMpermanence while you can!”

The project is similar to another social media-ready paint job that took place along Sunset Boulevard in 2015, when the abandoned former Bates Motel in Silver Lake was painted all white, including the nearby palm trees.

In the Mid-City case, some of the shrubbery was painted pink and some vegetation was left in its natural state.