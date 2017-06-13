Car Found Hundreds of Feet Over the Side of Angeles Forest Highway; Traffic Blocked

A vehicle was discovered several hundred feet over the side of a curving mountain road in the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday morning, with the ensuing investigation blocking commuter traffic to and from the Antelope Valley.

The red Nissan sedan was reported just before 6 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The vehicle was severely damaged, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was at the scene to determine if there were any injuries.

The car was about 300 feet below Angeles Forest Highway, near the Mill Creek fire station and picnic area. The location is about 10 miles south of the 14 Freeway.

Both lanes of the mountain roadway – which provides a way around heavier traffic on the 14 and 5 freeways – were blocked during the response, according to the CHP’s traffic incident log.

Traffic was backing up behind the Fire Department emergency vehicles in the 7 a.m. hour.

A tow company had been called to the scene but was working to get extra cable to pull up the wreckage, the log indicated.

On Monday, a body was found on a slope off a dirt road off Angeles Forest Highway, about 10 miles southwest of the site of Tuesday’s wrecked car discovery.

34.414317 -118.083318