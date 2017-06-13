Central California Boy, 13, Suspected of Killing Classmate

A 13-year-old boy in Central California is suspected of killing his 14-year-old classmate, authorities said Monday.

Diego Perez was shot Friday about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in Huron, a town about 50 miles south of Fresno, according to Tony Botti, a spokesman for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Huron police officers rushed to the apartment complex and found Diego dead from gunshot wounds.

The Fresno County sheriff’s detectives took over the case for local police and identified a 13-year-old boy as the suspect in the slaying.

