Feds Arrest California Man After 5 Million People Watch Illegal 'Deadpool' Upload on His Facebook

A man in Central California discovered that the Anti-Piracy Warning Seal and message that plays before every Hollywood movie is not just for show.

Just eight days after the February 2016 release of the Marvel film “Deadpool,” federal authorities said Trevon Maurice Franklin illegally uploaded it to Facebook, allowing more than 5 million people to watch it for free.

It did not take long for the FBI to notice.

On Tuesday, federal authorities arrested the 21-year-old Fresno man, charging him with copyright infringement, according to a U.S. District Court grand jury indictment.

