Gov. Brown Unveils Final State Budget Deal

Gov. Jerry Brown and lawmakers unveiled a final state budget deal Tuesday, settling disputes over how to spend tobacco tax dollars and boosting the bottom line of California’s largest public employee pension fund.

The agreement, announced by Brown and Democratic leaders of the state Senate and Assembly, paves the way for both houses to ratify the spending plan Thursday — the constitutional deadline for the Legislature to take action.

“This budget keeps California on a sound fiscal path and continues to support struggling families and make investments in our schools,” Brown said in a written statement.

Key to the agreement was a resolution of differences over how to spend an estimated $1.3 billion in new tobacco taxes approved by voters last fall.

