O.C. Grand Jury Says 'No Definitive Evidence' Found to Support Claims of Illegal Jailhouse Informant Program

The Orange County grand jury said Tuesday that it had found “no definitive evidence” of a wide-ranging informant program in the county’s jails, completing a months-long review sparked by conversations between a confessed mass shooter and a prolific jailhouse snitch.

In a 28-page report, the grand jury said critics and media outlets had blown the scandal out of proportion after it became central to the case of Scott Dekraai, who has admitted he walked into a Seal Beach hair salon in 2011 and fatally shot eight people.

“Although the use of in-custody informants does occur, it is generally organic in nature, case specific and does not represent a conspiracy between the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County district attorney’s office,” the report read.

The matter is still the subject of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice and the California attorney general’s office.

