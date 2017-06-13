New York Times #1 Best-selling author and Celebrity Wellness Coach Jorge Cruise joined us live to tell us all about his new book “The 3 Choices – Simple Practices to Transform Pain Into Power” During the segment, Jorge demonstrated one of his favorite workouts which is the HILO Yoga HIIT workout. The book is available in book stores everywhere and online. For more information, you can go to his website or follow him on social media.
Simple Practices to Transform Pain Into Power With Personal Trainer Jorge Cruise
-
The Sweet Potato Diet
-
Iowa Rep. Steve King Says Blacks and Hispanics ‘Will Be Fighting Each Other’ Before Overtaking Whites in Population
-
The Sweet 16 Workout With Brett Hoebel
-
Products to Help You Sleep Better
-
Man Arrested in Connection With Recorded Gas Station Attack, Road-Rage Assault: Santa Ana Police
-
-
Baywatch Workout to Get You Beach Ready
-
Kick Your Sugar Addiction With Dr. Ian Smith’s 5 Week Plan
-
Understanding Your Genes for Better Health
-
Sheriff David Clarke, Who Will Be Joining Trump Administration, Plagiarized Portions of Master’s Thesis on Homeland Security
-
Florida Deputy Performs Dramatic Rescue of Jet Skiers in Path of Cruise Ship
-
-
Discover Your Chronotype With Dr. Breus
-
Glide Your Way to a Better Body With Celebrity Trainer Kenta Seki
-
Boston Doctors, Engaged to Be Married, Found Dead in Penthouse Apartment; Man in Custody