Suspected Hit-and-Run Driver Significantly Damages 4 Parked Vehicles in Hollywood Hills Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A suspected hit-and-run caused significant damage to four parked cars in the Hollywood Hills area early Tuesday, witnesses said.

The incident occurred about 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Odin Street.

Video from the scene showed one vehicle with significant back-end damage and it appeared that the vehicle had been pushed into four others parked on the street.

“I was awake upstairs on the coach and I heard screeching and I could instantly tell that it’s going to happen,” James Albert said, referring to the crash.

He said he heard a “boom” and made it down to the street on time to see the driver run away. Albert said he and another person chased the man for a while and at some point the driver hit him over the head before he got away.

Erin Vega said hit-and-runs happen on the curvy street at least twice a year. She added that she has had seven cars damaged in the five years she has lived there.

“People tend to come up this street very quickly expecting, especially from the bars down below in Hollywood,” she said. “I’m just happy it’s property and not people.”

Rene Molanda was also glad she wasn’t in her car when it got “smashed.”

“There needs to be a crosswalk or something so that people don’t get hit and cars don’t get hit,” Molanda said.

Albert described the driver as being about 6 feet tall with a shaved head. He said the man was wearing a leather jacket, a white t-shirt, dark pants and a backpack.

Los Angeles Police officials confirmed that the crash was a hit and run, but described the incident as “insignificant.”

KTLA's Gabriel Orendain-Necochea contributed to this story.