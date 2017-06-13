Utah Man Charged With Manslaughter After Shipping Container Fell From Trailer in Carson, Killing Bicyclist

A Utah man has been charged in connection with the death of a bicyclist who was crushed when a shipping container fell off a trailer in Carson about three years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Wesley Phil Blake, 50, is accused of vehicular manslaughter in connection with the October 27, 2015 incident that killed Robert Castorena, 51.

Blake was driving a truck pulling a flatbed trailer with a shipping container, when the container struck the bottom of a railroad bridge and was knocked loose, officials said.

The container landed on its side and Castorena, who was riding his bike along the road, was crushed to death.

The incident occurred north of the 405 Freeway on a road designated for truckers, according to a Los Angeles Times story at the time.

Blake faces up to six years in state prison if convicted.

The incident was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. A Sheriff’s investigator told the Times that the driver “thought the container was shorter than it was.”