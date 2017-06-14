Longtime Circle K Cashier Fatally Shot at Lake Elsinore Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A longtime Circle K cashier was shot and killed early Wednesday in Lake Elsinore, officials said.

Officers responded to the Circle K, located in the 16300 block of Lakeshore Drive, about 5:20 a.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a male victim, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department told KTLA.

The victim, identified by family members as 49-year-old Eric Whitcomb, was shot in the street near the store, officials said.

Whitcomb worked as a Circle K cashier for 12 years.

"We are saddened by the passing of our longtime cashier and member of our team who was involved in a fatal incident this morning during a senseless act of violence at our Lake Elsinore store," Heather Bailey, spokeswoman for Circle K, said in a released statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends, as we fully cooperate with authorities to bring this crime to justice."

What led to the shooting was unknown.

Customers told KTLA Whitcomb was a kind man who was known to give free items to people who did not have money.

Whitcomb was at the end of his shift when he was shot and killed.

"He would do anything to help anybody, strangers it didn't matter," Leonard Verdoorn, Whitcomb's brother-in-law, said. "There's no reason for this."

Police were looking over surveillance footage as part of the investigation.

The gunman remains at large.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Whitcomb's family.

No other information was released.