Adam Schiff, Congressman

Adam Schiff, D-Burbank, is the ranking member on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The Intelligence Committee is investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election and allegations of collusion between Trump campaign officials and the Russians. As the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Schiff has been highly critical of President Trump and he’s risen onto the national political stage. As the San Francisco Chronicle put it: “Schiff is emerging from relative obscurity to become a leading voice for Democrats in their opposition to the Trump Administration.”

Schiff is in his 9th term in the House of Representatives. Before becoming a congressman, he served four years as a state senator. He began his career as a federal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles after graduating from Harvard Law School.

In this podcast, Schiff discusses the ongoing investigations of Russian interference and Trump campaign officials. He comments on the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, and discusses the House Intelligence Committee’s intention to subpoena tapes that may exist of conversations between Comey and President Trump.

