Babysitter Accidentally Backs Vehicle Into Toddler at Anaheim Car Wash: Police

A babysitter accidentally backed a vehicle into a toddler at a car wash in Anaheim Wednesday morning in an incident that prompted police to offer cautionary advice.

The incident happened at the Daytona Car Wash at 216 Euclid St. about 10:45 a.m.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the car wash with a report that a child was struck by a vehicle, but at first it wasn’t clear if the child was hit or actually run over, Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Daron Wyatt said at the scene.

When first responders arrived, they found an 18-month-old child with minor abrasions. He was transported to a hospital in stable condition with injuries that were not life threatening, Wyatt said.

A preliminary investigation indicated the babysitter had put the child in a stroller outside the car and then began backing up, “not realizing that the child had begun kicking his feet, causing the stroller to roll backwards behind the vehicle,” the sergeant said.

It’s fortunate there were no serious injuries, he said.

“It’s just cautionary advice to people to make sure that, if you have a child in a stroller, make sure that they’re in a safe location before you drive,” Wyatt said. “Accidents happen.”