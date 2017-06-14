First Heat Wave of Season Hits SoCal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The first heat wave of the season is hitting Southern California Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures jumped up to 12 degrees Tuesday, and further warming is expected this week.

The maximum temperatures will rise every day, especially in areas away from the coast, the weather service reported. Conditions will remain relatively normal at local beaches.

Heat advisories may need to be activated on Friday, as temperatures continue to soar, possibly into the triple digits in some area. The heat wave is expected to linger into next week.

Weather service officials advise Los Angeles County residents to drink plenty of water, have a plan to keep elderly family members and pets cool.

Residents are also advised to reduce time in the sun from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., save outdoor activities for the coolest time of day and stay in the shade.

With hot weather coming up, here are a few ways you can prepare. #BeatTheHeat #CAwx #LAheat pic.twitter.com/tXprMspzUb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 13, 2017