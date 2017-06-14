× Rep. Steve Scalise, 2 Police Officers, Shot at Congressional Baseball Practice in Virginia; 1 in Custody

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, and two Capitol police officers have been shot at a practice baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

Alexandria Police officials tweeted that the shooting occurred in the 400 block of East Monroe Street.

Victims were taken to hospitals and a suspected was “believed” to be in custody.

Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama told CNN that he was with the congressman when the shooting broke out.

He said he and his colleagues are secure.

He said he was about to hit during batting practice when he heard a loud “bang” and saw a person with a rifle.

He said he then heard Scalise scream that he was shot.

He described the gun as a semi-automatic and that the gunman continued shooting at other people.

Brooks said a number of congressmen and staffers helped others who were at the practice.

“I look up and there’s a guy with a gun blasting away,” he said.

He said he believed a staffer, two law enforcement officers were among those injured.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017