Inglewood City Council to Vote on New Arena for Clippers

Inglewood’s City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to use city-owned land to build an arena for the team, according to a copy of the agreement.

The 22 acres where the 18,000- to 20,000-seat arena would be built are across the street from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium that will house his team and the Chargers.

The Rams aren’t involved in the Clippers’ arena project, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The agreement between the Clippers-controlled company and Inglewood will run for 36 months, giving the team time to complete lengthy environmental reviews. The city will receive $1.5-million to defray costs associated with the effort.

