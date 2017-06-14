Jury Trial Begins in 2012 Killing of Fox Executive Gavin Smith

June 14, 2017

Openings statements were scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in the trial of convicted drug dealer John Creech, who is charged with capital murder in the 2012 death of Fox executive Gavin Smith. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on June 14, 2017.

