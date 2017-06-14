× L.A. Mayor Garcetti Thinks a Monorail Over the 405 Freeway Could Provide Alternative to Traffic Gridlock

Politicians have long sought to link the San Fernando Valley and the Westside via a rail line so commuters can avoid the 405 Freeway’s notorious traffic.

On Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti raised a new idea to relieve the traffic bottleneck.

Garcetti wants to consider a monorail, a mode of transportation most Southern Californians probably associate with Disneyland and Las Vegas.

In an interview with KNX-AM’s “Ask the Mayor,” Garcetti said an above-ground train can’t traverse the pass because of the steep incline.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.