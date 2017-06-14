× Man Injured in Police Montecito Heights Police Shooting Had Gun, Fought With Officers: LAPD

In 18-year-old remained in critical condition Tuesday, days after he was shot by police following a fight with Los Angeles police officers in a Montecito Heights driveway.

L.A. Police Department Chief Charlie Beck offered new details about the events leading up to Thursday’s shooting of Pedro Echeverria, telling the city’s police commissioners that one officer saw him holding a gun during the struggle. Echeverria began to run and then turned toward the officers, Beck said, prompting police to fire.

Activists have rallied around Echeverria, spreading his name on social media with a hashtag and holding a weekend vigil at the hospital where he is being treated.

Officers stopped Echeverria in the 4400 block of Turquoise Street about 3:15 p.m. Thursday, the LAPD has said. Beck did not say why the officers did so but said Echeverria had recently been arrested for having a gun.

