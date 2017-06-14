Lockdown Lifted at Travis Air Force Base After Reported ‘Real World Security Incident’: Officials

Travis Air Force Base was on temporary lockdown Wednesday after officials responded the reports of a “real world security incident.”

The base, located in Fairfield north of San Francisco, was in the middle of a training exercise just before 3 p.m. when emergency personnel responded to a report of gun shots fired, officials said in a tweet. By 5 p.m. base officials said “no shooter was found,” and the lockdown was lifted.

Travis Air Force Base officials said in a Facebook post on Monday it would be “simulating a security incident” on base on Wednesday and Thursday.

It was unclear if the reported gun shots were part of the planned training exercise.

No other information was immediately released.