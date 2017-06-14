2 Stolen Police Cars Each Crash After Pursuit in South L.A.; 2 in Custody: LAPD

Two people were detained after two Los Angeles police cruisers were wrecked after being stolen Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers did not immediately disclose how, when or from where the vehicles were stolen.

They were traveling together as police followed in pursuit, according to Officer Tony Im with the Los Angeles Police Department.

One crashed at the intersection of 77th and San Pedro streets in the Florence area of South L.A. and a person was taken into custody, Im said.

Aerial footage showed a police cruiser crashed into a building at the intersection. Sky5 was over the scene as officers responded around 10 p.m.

As units continued in pursuit of the second stolen police vehicle, officers crashed near the intersection of Gage Avenue and Broadway. The officers were OK but would likely be taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

The second stolen vehicle crashed at the intersection of Central Avenue and Adams Boulevard in South-Central L.A., and a second person was taken into custody, according to LAPD.

Sky5 video from the scene appeared to show a second, civilian vehicle that had been involved in the crash.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Nidia Becerra contributed to this article.