$1.5 Million Worth of Cocaine Found Stashed in SUV After Pursuit in Temecula: Officials

When U.S. Customs and Border Protection authorities stopped an SUV that eluded a checkpoint inspection this week in Temecula, they got a $1.5-million surprise.

In the rear cargo area of the 2000 Infinity QX4 was about 101 pounds of cocaine hidden in a speaker box and a plastic container, officials said.

The suspected smuggler, a 46-year-old man who authorities did not identify, was arrested on narcotics charges.

According to Border Patrol officials, the man stopped at a checkpoint on Interstate 15 about 8 a.m. Tuesday. When he was asked to head toward a second checkpoint, he sped away.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.