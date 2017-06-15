3 Teen Cadets Suspected of Stealing LAPD Patrol Vehicles May Have Impersonated Police Officers: Chief

Three teen police cadets are in custody on suspicion of having stolen LAPD black-and-white patrol vehicles and they may have also impersonated police officers, Chief Charlie Beck said Thursday.

Investigators realized two cruisers were missing about 5 p.m. Wednesday, and immediately focused their suspicions on a 16-year-old female cadet assigned to 77th Street Division, Beck said.

At 9:30 p.m., the two missing vehicles were located, being driven within the station’s patrol area. The drivers refused to pull over for police, Beck said.

A chase began, with the vehicles ultimately going different directions. Both vehicles crashed and the occupants were taken into custody – the two drivers and a passenger.

Beck revealed Thursday that those in custody were all cadets, ages 15, 16, and 17.

They were booked on suspicion of charges related to the theft of the vehicles and “other property.”

During an inventory of the 1,800 black-and-whites owned by the Los Angeles Police Department, one more vehicle was discovered missing, the chief said. That was soon tied to the cadet suspects, and interviews with them led to the discovery of the vehicles near 76th Street and Central Avenue.

The cadets may have impersonated police officers, Beck said, asking for the public’s help.

“We would like anybody that has information about that kind of activity being conducting by very young-appearing male and female partners to call the Los Angeles Police Department,” Beck said.

No police firearms are missing, Beck said.

