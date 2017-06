× 6 People Transported to Hospital After Overdosing in Palmdale

Six people were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on an unknown substance in Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The group was found unconscious at an apartment complex in the 500 block of East Avenue Q2 in Palmdale around 7:50 p.m.

The age and genders of the six people are currently unknown.