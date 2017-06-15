Bat-Signal Shines From L.A. City Hall in Honor of Actor Adam West

Adam West, acclaimed actor known for his role in the 1960s Batman television series, was honored with a lighting of the Bat-signal from Los Angeles City Hall on Thursday night.

The 88-year-old actor died from Leukemia on June 9.

Mayor Eric Garcetti and Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck joined special “bat-guests” to light the Bat-signal in tribute to West’s portrayal of millionaire Bruce Wayne.

DC Comics encouraged fans to “don their Bat-suits and trusty utility belts in honor of West’s signature role as the true crimefighter,” according to CNN.

The special event was scheduled for 9 p.m. at City Hall’s Spring Street steps, 200 N. Spring St.

West was known to younger audiences for his role in “Family Guy” where he voiced Mayor West for 17 years.

The West family encouraged fans who were unable to attend the ceremony to make a donation to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Camp Rainbow Gold.