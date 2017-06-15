× Gunman Armed With Rifle Opens Fire at Officers in South L.A.; LAPD Investigating

A man armed with a rifle fired several rounds toward police Thursday night near a park in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Officers in the area reported they were fired upon about 7 p.m. at San Pedro and 49th streets, on the western edge of the South Park Recreation Center, said Officer Tony Im, an LAPD spokesman.

Police set up a perimeter in the neighborhood to search for the gunman, who was described as an adult Latino male wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

No injuries were reported, Im said.

