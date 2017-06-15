Homeless Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 47-Year-Old Man Near 101 Freeway in Hollywood

A homeless man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of another man near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Alex Conn Vasquez, 23, is facing one count of murder with the special circumstance allegation of murder during the commission of a robbery and a knife-use allegation, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday.

The fatal stabbing happened on Monday about 8 a.m. near the 101 Freeway and Hollywood Boulevard when Vasquez and the victim, Jimmy Bradford, got into an altercation near the 101 Freeway in Hollywood.

Prosecutors say Vasquez stabbed Bradford multiples times in the back.

It was unclear what prompted the argument and stabbing.

Vasquez was being held with no bail.

He faces the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

