Inglewood Approves Negotiating Agreement With Clippers for New Arena 

Inglewood’s City Council unanimously approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company Thursday to explore building an arena for the team.

The deal runs for 36 months — plus a possible six-month extension — and includes the team paying the city a nonrefundable deposit of $1.5 million to cover costs associated with the effort.

The proposed arena would be privately financed by billionaire Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. Though the Clippers’ lease at Staples Center runs through 2024, Ballmer has long sought an arena of his own.

The complex, including team offices, parking and a practice facility, would occupy land across the street from Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s 298-acre sports and entertainment district that’s under construction. The centerpiece of the project, a $2.6-billion stadium that will house the Rams and Chargers, is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

