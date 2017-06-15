LA Bride Body Program With Personal Fitness Trainer Jill Penfold

Posted 10:22 AM, June 15, 2017, by , Updated at 10:52AM, June 15, 2017

Personal Fitness Trainer Jill Penfold joined us live to demo exercises and tell us all about her LA Bride Body program. The LA Bride Body Program is a 12 week program designed for brides that includes easy to follow workouts and guided nutrition specifically designed to sculpt and tone your body to look amazing in your wedding gown. For more information, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.