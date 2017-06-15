Personal Fitness Trainer Jill Penfold joined us live to demo exercises and tell us all about her LA Bride Body program. The LA Bride Body Program is a 12 week program designed for brides that includes easy to follow workouts and guided nutrition specifically designed to sculpt and tone your body to look amazing in your wedding gown. For more information, you can go to her website or follow her on social media.
LA Bride Body Program With Personal Fitness Trainer Jill Penfold
-
Get Bikini Body Confident With the World’s Most Influential Personal Trainer Kayla Itsines
-
Get Your Body Back After Kids With Fit4Mom
-
Country Heat Workout
-
Glide Your Way to a Better Body With Celebrity Trainer Kenta Seki
-
Baywatch Workout to Get You Beach Ready
-
-
The Sweet 16 Workout With Brett Hoebel
-
A New Way to Buy Your Wedding Dress With Floravere
-
Jill Simonian Talks her New Book “The Fab Mom’s Guide: How to Get over the Bump and Bounce Back after Baby”
-
400,000 May Be Left in the Lurch as Education Dept. Budget Calls for End to Student Loan Forgiveness Program
-
Simple Practices to Transform Pain Into Power With Personal Trainer Jorge Cruise
-
-
Lawyers for Dreamer Detained at Speaking Engagement Fight the Deportation Clock
-
Boohoo Mobile Pop Up Shop with Rachel Zalis
-
Dreamer Wins Temporary Protection From Deportation in High-Profile Georgia Case