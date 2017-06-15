LAPD Pursues Vehicle in San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles police were in pursuit of a brown Ford Expedition vehicle in San Fernando Valley on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old driver is accused of dragging his girlfriend with bodily force in the 13300 block of Aldergrove Street around 1 p.m., according to Officer Tony Im.

Video from Sky5 showed the driver speeding, running red lights and driving on the wrong side of the street.

The driver crashed into a pole and ran out of his vehicle before cutting through the yards of homes around 8 p.m.

He then climbed on top of the roof of a home at the intersection of Brussels Avenue and Oro Grande Street in Sylmar.

Police tossed a hose to the man and he took a drink of water before wrapping the hose around his neck around 8:10 p.m.

He then unwrapped the hose and continued walking and sitting on the roof.

SWAT team arrived on the scene a short time later and authorities are working to get the driver off the roof.