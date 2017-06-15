LAPD Still Doesn’t Know How 2 Police Cruisers Were Stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hours after two Los Angeles Police Department cruisers were stolen and then crashed in separate pursuits in South L.A., police were at a loss to explain the matter Thursday morning.

Thieves stole the Los Angeles police cruisers late Wednesday night and led officers on a winding chase that ended abruptly when both SUVs crashed in separate locations.

Three individuals were apprehended, according to police. None of them have been publicly identified.

Police spokesman Officer Aareon Jefferson told The Times Thursday morning that it remained unclear as to how the cruisers were stolen, or when.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.