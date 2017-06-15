× Pedestrian Struck, Killed Along 10 Freeway in East L.A.

A pedestrian was struck and killed along the 10 Freeway in East Los Angeles early Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 2 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway near City Terrace Drive.

The pedestrian that was struck eventually died, CHP officials said.

The express and bus lane of the highway was temporarily closed from Alameda Street and Garfield Avenue, but was reopened by 5:30 a.m.

No further details were available Thursday morning.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.