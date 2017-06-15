× Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Sexually Assaulted 12-Year-Old Girl Inside Restroom at Hesperia Golden Corral Restaurant

A man has been arrested for allegedly touching a 12-year-old girl inappropriately while she was inside the restroom at a Golden Corral Restaurant in Hesperia.

Seguin Munoz-Feliciano, 29, of Barstow, was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 and false imprisonment following the report of a sexual assault on June 3 at the Golden Corral Restaurant, located in the 12800 block of Main Street, the Hesperia Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The girl was at the restaurant with her family when she got up to use the restroom. Police said Munoz-Feliciano followed her into the woman’s restroom, stopped her from leaving and touched her inappropriately.

He then rushed out of the restaurant.

Officers were given a description of the girl’s assailant, but did not locate him.

Munoz-Feliciano was later identified and tracked down at his home in Barstow. He was arrested and booked into the Barstow County Jail.

Police said he posted $250,000 bail and was released on Wednesday.