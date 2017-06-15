In today’s Thursday Tee time, we featured Yorba Linda Country Club. Situated on lush rolling terrain not far from the famed Nixon Library, Yorba Linda Country Club’s spectacular par-71, 6,834-yard championship layout was designed by noted golf course architect Harold Rainville in the old style, leaving the terrain completely natural. Lush stands of towering trees frame undulating Bermuda fairways, in perfect balance with nature – with elevated greens, well-placed bunkers, and an abundance of sparkling water features creating both strategic diversity and a picturesque backdrop for golf. For more information on Yorba Linda Country Club including their member for a day tournament on Monday, June 19, you can go to their website.
Thursday Tee Time With Yorba Linda Country Club
