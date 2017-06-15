Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Los Angeles with a preview of this Saturday’s USA City Games™, a project of the Giving Back Fund, is the new name for the annual youth sports event held every summer since 1968, formerly known as the L.A. Watts Summer Games.

Saturday, June 17, 2017, USA City Games will feature a one day Pre-50th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff event. There will be a mini fan fest, sports competitions, entertainment and more!

Up to 1,000 girls and boys ages 12-18, representing the Los Angeles Unified School District – Middle Schools, High Schools/California Interscholastic Federation, L.A. City Recreation & Parks, and surrounding communities are expected to attend and participate in our team and individual sports including basketball, 7-on-7 football, lacrosse, soccer, volleyball and track and field.

USA City Games honors and celebrates the L.A. Watts Summer Games and continues its mission. The goal is to foster young aspiring athletes while providing an educational, healthy and athletic pathway for them to strive for excellence, embrace commonalities, respond to leadership, accept diversity and overcome adversity through engagement in team sports and after-school programs.

USA City Games™ builds upon the legacy of the L.A. Watts Summer Games and its rich 49-year history with more than 300,000 alumni including notable athletes such as John Elway (NFL), Lisa Leslie (WNBA, Olympian), and Byron Scott (NBA).

This is a cause that will provide educational and career opportunities, platforms for sports visibility, exposure to cultural museums and events, and a supportive network of positive influence.

For more information, please take a look at their website.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com