Blimp Crashes, Catches Fire at U.S. Open in Wisconsin; Pilot Injured

An advertising blimp has crashed at the U.S. Open outside Milwaukee, Wisconsin, in a sight caught on video by many spectators at the golf tournament.

The blimp went down in an open field in the town of Erin, Washington County sheriff’s officials said told KTLA sister station WITI in Milwaukee.

The Journal Sentinel newspaper reported the blimp was advertising PenFed, a Virginia-based federal credit union, and was operated by an aerial advertising firm called AirSign. The blimp crashed around 11:20 a.m.

A blimp unaffiliated with the #USOpen or @FOXSports has crashed near Erin Hills. Pilot was injured and first responders are on the scene. — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 15, 2017

The crash happened in an open field east of the Erin Hills golf course, where the tournament is taking place, WITI reported.

In a video, witnesses said workers seemed to be parachuting out of the blimp, but a sales manager for AirSign told the Associated Press only the pilot was on board the aircraft.

First responders were on scene for rescue operations and a medical helicopter was summoned to the scene.

One person was hospitalized, the Journal Sentinel reported. The U.S. Open tweeted that the pilot was injured.

Just got to the #USOpen and the blimp caught fire and crashed. People parachuted out. pic.twitter.com/1lDi3VkXCu — madison seigworth (@msiggyy) June 15, 2017