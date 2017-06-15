Wife Arrested on Suspicion of Killing Celebrity Stylist Husband in Woodland Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The wife of a slain celebrity hair stylist was arrested on suspicion of killing her husband in their Woodland Hills home, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Inmate Information Center showed on Thursday.

Monica Sementilli, 45, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with Fabio Sementilli's death.

The 49-year-old stylist was found by paramedics on the outdoor patio of a home in the 5000 block of Queen Victoria Road on Jan. 23. with several stab wounds to his face, neck and torso, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

His black 2008 Porsche Carrera 911 was located a few miles from the Sementilli home near Oxnard Street and Fallbrook Avenue about 24 hours after the stabbing, authorities said.

Neighbors told KTLA that they were shocked to hear the news of Monica's arrest.

"That is a shocker. I don't what to say. That's very sad," said Stacy Salley. "He was very well liked. He had lovely family; two beautiful children and a lovely wife. They seemed very happy."

Fabio Sementilli, who was originally from Canada, worked as a creative director at salon products company Wella, a division of Coty Inc., according to his Facebook page and the company.

Monica Sementilli accepted a lifetime achievement award on June 11 at the 2017 Mirror Awards on behalf of her husband, according to a Facebook post from Canadian Hairdresser Magazine.

She is being held without bail at the Los Angeles Police Department's West Valley Jail in Van Nuys, according to the Department's Inmate Information Center.