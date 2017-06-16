1 Killed in Rialto Officer-Involved Shooting: Police
One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rialto early Friday.
Rialto Police officials were investigating a domestic violence incident in their city incident occurred just before 2 a.m. along the 2800 block of West Birch Street, Lt. Timothy Crocker said.
Four officers approached the house and a person with a gun answered the door, Crocker said.
An officer-involved shooting occurred and the person was shot.
The person was taken to a hospital and died, Crocker said.
It is unclear exactly how many officers fired their weapons and how many times the person was shot.
No officers were injured during the incident.
34.106400 -117.370323