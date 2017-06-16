× 1 Killed in Rialto Officer-Involved Shooting: Police

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rialto early Friday.

Rialto Police officials were investigating a domestic violence incident in their city incident occurred just before 2 a.m. along the 2800 block of West Birch Street, Lt. Timothy Crocker said.

Four officers approached the house and a person with a gun answered the door, Crocker said.

An officer-involved shooting occurred and the person was shot.

The person was taken to a hospital and died, Crocker said.

It is unclear exactly how many officers fired their weapons and how many times the person was shot.

No officers were injured during the incident.