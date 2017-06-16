Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Watts with a preview of Saturday’s Father’s Day Weekend 10th Annual Watts Men's & Family Health Fair at the Watts Healthcare Corporation, 10300 Compton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90002. For information, call 1-323-564-4331.

Admission is Free. There is a car show, carnival, and concert, as well as free giveaways. Free pancakes are available from 8am to 10am for the FIRST 200 guests.

Free health screenings include high blood pressure, mammograms, prostate cancer, diabetes, cholesterol, vision, dental, HIV, and sexually transmitted diseases. Plus, there is a blood drive for Sickle Cell Anemia.

The event is from 10am until 5pm.

If you have questions or concerns, please feel free to call Gayle at 1 323 460 5732 or email Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com